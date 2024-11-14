Horses, Homeopathy, Vaccines, & Freedom ... and now Politics
Government Overreach: The Manufactured Crisis of Bird Flu and What It Means for Horse Owners
400 Healthy Ostriches Must Be ERADICATED Says Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Feb 12
Shirley Guertin
18
November 2024
Why are all those racehorses dropping dead at Churchill Downs? Because, since April 29, they've all been wearing powerful WIRELESS monitors…
The horses may be "vaccinated," too—we're looking into it—but these new high-tech gadgets (the sort of thing that thrills Bill Gates) are likely the…
Published on News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Nov 14, 2024
The Gully Farm
"Buy land, they’re not making it anymore"
Nov 10, 2024
Shirley Guertin
6
September 2024
How to detox the covid jab (or anything else for that matter)
Ahhh that feels good to say it so clearly
Published on Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Sep 9, 2024
June 2024
And now, Time for Politics (!)
Mission: Vote out the BC NDP in October 2024
Jun 4, 2024
Shirley Guertin
2
Shirley Guertin
Horse lover, animal holistic health educator, and freedom fighter
Published on Maryann Gebauer
Jun 4, 2024
1:30:51
April 2024
HORSES, HOMEOPATHY, VACCINES, AND FREEDOM
My First Substack
Apr 12, 2024
Shirley Guertin
5
