I’m inviting you to join me this winter to learn homeopathy in a practical, grounded way. Not theory for theory’s sake, but real-world homeopathy you can use for yourself, your family, and your animals. No background required. Just curiosity and a willingness to learn.

The Winter Homeopathy for People and Their Pets course runs January 6 to March 17, on Tuesdays, live on Zoom. Classes are two hours, relaxed, interactive, and well supported. The Zoom room opens 30 minutes early and stays open for 30 minutes afterward for questions, discussion, and connection with other students. When I first learned homeopathy, that extra time was always my favourite part—the chance to ask the teacher all the things that come up when you’re just starting out. This extra hour is my way of bringing that same experience to Zoom.

Homeopathy has been used safely for over 200 years, quietly helping people manage everyday injuries, illnesses, stress, and chronic issues. Some students arrive unsure, even skeptical. Others have used homeopathy for years but want to deepen their understanding. By the end of the course, everyone has learned a great deal and is confidently reaching for remedies first.

This is an 11-week foundational course. Before each class you’ll receive full, detailed notes for every class, so you can listen, ask questions, and build a reference library you’ll actually use. Students also receive large discounts on remedies through Boiron Canada, plus free storage drawers, which makes getting started far easier and far more affordable.

I keep the classes practical. Stories matter. Questions matter. Both humans and animals are very much part of the conversation. One of the great beauties of homeopathy is that the same remedies are used for both people and animals. Once you understand a remedy, you can apply that knowledge across species—the same principles, the same way of thinking, whether you’re helping a child, a dog, or a horse.

The remedy Hypericum helps both humans and animals with injuries to the spine, especially the nerve-rich area of the tail bone.

Here’s what past students have said:

“This was a college-level class with exceedingly great value taught by a consummately skilled instructor.” “I now rush to treat myself with homeopathy first and feel confident doing so.” “Shirley has a gift for making complex material accessible, practical, and memorable.”

One thing that matters deeply to me is where the money goes. Fifty percent of all Winter course proceeds are donated to Canada Health Alliance, an organization working to preserve real choice in healthcare in Canada.

Cost is $335 for the full course, but there is also a pay-what-you-can option. I never want money to be the reason someone doesn’t learn. If you’re interested, we’ll make it work.

Samuel Hahnemann, founder of homeopathy, honored in Washington, DC with this monument- the only one devoted to medicine in the American capital.

If winter doesn’t suit your schedule, there are two more options in 2026:

Spring Course: March 31 to June 9

Fall Course: September 15 to November 24

If this speaks to you, or if you’ve been thinking, “I really should learn this,” now might be the perfect moment. Give yourself and your family the lasting gift of health…

For a comprehensive information package—including registration details and answers to your questions—please email me directly at ShirleyGuertin@protonmail.com.

You’re welcome to share the image of the course details, and this substack.

I’d be delighted to have you join me.

Shirley

Homeopathy in Every Home

