Across Canada, farmers are facing a harsh reality: a sudden visit from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) can lead to the destruction of their entire livestock within days—without any way to stop it. Under current CFIA policies and the Health of Animals Act[^1], farmers have no legal recourse.

It Doesn’t Always Start with a Call

Sometimes the CFIA phones ahead. Often, they arrive unannounced, acting on suspicion of disease [^2]. No warrant is required. No proof is needed.

From that moment, everything moves quickly. Testing begins immediately, and there's only one result that matters: the detection of H5 avian influenza. However, no genetic sequencing is done to determine whether the virus is high-pathogenic or low-pathogenic—only CFIA’s National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg is equipped to verify this.

Within 48 hours, the animals are usually gone. Public reports show that the death of as few as 2 to 5 birds can trigger CFIA orders to kill flocks of 50,000 or more.

Farmers are not provided with test results unless they specifically ask. There’s no time to consult a lawyer, a veterinarian, or a farming association—no time to explore alternatives or fully understand what’s happening.

Meanwhile, the farmer must endure hours-long, high-pressure interviews with CFIA officers, who demand an exhasutive account of every aspect of the farm’s daily operations. The experience is disorienting, distressing, and emotionally overwhelming. By the time the farmer begins to grasp what’s happening, it’s already over.

The Culling Under ‘Stamping Out’ Policy or “Depopulation”

Under CFIA protocol, this is referred to as "depopulation"—but let’s be clear: the animals are killed.

These policies implement “stamping out” recommendations from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) [^3] and are enforced under the Health of Animals Act [^1] and Health of Animals Regulations.

There is no discussion. No discretion. No appeal. The CFIA is legally indemnified and cannot be held accountable for any wrongdoing [^4].

Birds are typically gassed inside barns using carbon dioxide (CO₂) or nitrogen gas. The entire operation is carried out by private contractors, not CFIA staff. In November 2024, the CFIA spent over $3 million on CO₂; in December, another $1.2 million.

In some cases, more brutal methods are used—such as breaking the necks of ducks with tools. These are horrific, traumatic procedures, often carried out without CFIA oversight.

After the culling, another contractor is dispatched to dispose of the carcasses. In some instances, burned remains have been transported to nearby dairy farms and dispersed as “biowaste”—raising serious environmental and public health concerns.

The Aftermath

The farmer is left to clean up the mess—alone.

The CFIA does not assist with decontamination or cleanup. The responsibility—and the cost—falls entirely on the farmer.

While power washing is one option, many farmers resort to the heating method: raising barn temperatures to 39 °C for eight days in an effort to “burn out” the virus. This method is extremely expensive, especially during the winter.

Workers in biosecurity suits use carbon dioxide to cull a flock of poultry at a Fraser Valley barn. (CBC)

What About Compensation?

Some farmers eventually receive partial compensation. Most wait months—sometimes years—caught in a web of bureaucracy and delays.

Even when compensation is issued, it does not cover:

Future lost revenue (e.g., eggs, meat, breeding stock)

CFIA-ordered cleaning and disinfection

Loss of genetic material or rare breeding stock

Costs associated with restocking and downtime

Emotional and psychological distress

Loss of market share and reputation

Infrastructure damage due to harsh decontamination processes

Any infraction—even minor—may void the right to compensation entirely.



Neighbouring farms within a 10‑kilometer radius will receive a visit from the CFIA and may also be subject to depopulation—with no guaranteed compensation.



While the Health of Animals Act, Section 51[^5] allows the Minister to pay compensation for animals destroyed, this is often limited by regulation and far below market value [^6].

This Is Happening Again and Again

In 2004, 19 million birds were killed in one week in the Fraser Valley, B.C. Landfills could not accommodate the volume of carcasses. Some birds were allegedly diverted into food production; others were buried on a 20‑acre site acquired by the CFIA [^7].

Since 2022, over 230 farms in British Columbia—out of 537 nationwide—have undergone forced depopulation. Over 14.5 million birds have been culled in Canada—8.7 million in B.C. alone. Most showed no visible signs of illness.

Testing just a few birds from a flock of tens of thousands is enough to trigger destruction of the entire flock.

Some farmers have endured this process three or four times. Eventually, they either accept it as the new cost of farming—or walk away.

We Need Better Solutions

This approach is fast, destructive, and leaves farmers broken—financially, emotionally, and operationally.

We can do better.

Where is the option for quarantine ?

Why not isolate sick animals , instead of wiping out entire healthy flocks?

Could enhanced surveillance, biosecurity training, or independent oversight provide a more balanced, humane, and scientifically sound approach?

This is no longer an emergency protocol. It has become standard operating procedure.

And for those on the ground, it no longer feels like disease control—

It feels like systemic destruction.

This Is Not Sustainable

Not for animals.

Not for farmers.

Not for our food system.

We are calling for an immediate re-examination of CFIA’s disease response protocols.

We demand a system that is transparent, proportionate, science-based, and just.



Because the current system doesn’t just cull animals …

… it kills farms, destroys livelihoods, and erodes trust in the very institutions meant to protect us.

Footnotes

Health of Animals Act – https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/h-3.3/ Health of Animals Act, Section 48 (Disposal and Treatment) – https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/h-3.3/page-5.html#h-253492 WOAH Guidelines on Avian Influenza – https://www.woah.org/en/disease/avian-influenza/ Health of Animals Act, Section 50 (Indemnification Clause) – https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/h-3.3/page-5.html#h-253508 Health of Animals Act, Section 51 (Compensation Clause) – https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/h-3.3/page-5.html#h-253519 Compensation Regulations – https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/SOR-2000-233/page-2.html#docCont Composting Helps Manage Avian Bird Flu Outbreak – https://www.biocycle.net/composting-helps-manage-avian-bird-flu-outbreak/

