Horses, Homeopathy, Vaccines, & Freedom ... and now Politics

Horses, Homeopathy, Vaccines, & Freedom ... and now Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
4d

This is precisely what Universal Ostrich Farm, a RESEARCH farm with a RESEARCH flock of healthy ostriches, is fighting. The issue is not Avian Flu (high or low pathogenicity), it is not health of animals or people.

As stated in the WOAH and CFIA documents, the reason for the "Stamping Out" policy is the comfort of trade partners. The real reason is the destruction of agriculture, personal and property rights and human, not animal, depopulation. These goals are not inferred, they are articulated in the WEF and UN documents which prevail as Agenda 2030 gets closer to total implementation.

How to deal with this? Massive public and legal pushback.

For public pushback, go here: PreventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there. They spread the link and mobilize your friends and neighbors.

To support the Ostrich farm's battle, which is really a battle against globalism, go here: PreventGenocide2030.org/Save-Our-Ostriches.

The globalists are hoping to frighten and starve us into submission. But submitting is acquiescing to our own death and destruction.

Peaceful pushback is essential if we are to avoid being destroyed by the destruction class of self-styled elites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
hammercat's avatar
hammercat
4d

Can we collectively do something as a group ? Letter writing campaign etc ?

You have already done such amazing work with this research. You have spelled out the injustice perfectly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shirley Guertin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture