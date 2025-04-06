As Canadians, we're in a tough spot this election. One of our choices is the Liberal Party, a party that has doubled the federal debt to $1.232 trillion over the past decade. Though the new Liberal leader, Mark Carney, has enjoyed success as a banker on the international stage, his track record as a political leader is far from clear. He is unproven with multiple instances of dishonesty already on record. His strong ties with China and the World Economic Forum, alongside his globalist views, raise concerns.

Another choice is the Conservatives. Pierre Poilievre has deep Canadian roots, a strong leader with proven debating skills, and has dedicated his life to helping his country. He has voiced many positions that resonate with us, but since he hasn’t led the country yet, it’s hard to know how his leadership will translate into action. While his convictions are clear, the real test will be whether he can effectively govern and deliver on the promises he’s made.

The real question is: Do we stick with the party that has already tried and failed, or do we give fresh leadership a chance? The Liberals have doubled the national debt, with Carney advising Trudeau during this time. Their policies have clearly not worked. On the other hand, while Poilievre has yet to lead, he offers a break from the status quo and a chance to turn things around. The question isn’t whether it’s risky—it’s whether we can afford more of the same failures.

Today, I'll present five key questions to ask your candidate to help guide your voting decision.

Tomorrow, I'll break down the promises from each party under 20 headings, covering everything from the economy to immigration—and much more in between.

It’s worth remembering: The candidate you vote for is put there by you, the people — and it’s to you that first allegiance is owed, not their party, not foreign interests, and not lobbyists.

🗳️ As we head into this election, here are 5 essential questions to ask the candidates in your own riding:

1. Transparency and Accountability

“What will you do to ensure government is transparent and accountable?“

2. Political Representation

“Will you place the rights and needs of your constituents ahead of the interests of your party or government?”

3. Sovereignty and Foreign Influence

“How will you honor the priorities of your constituents when faced with pressure from foreign organizations, NGO’s and lobby groups?”

4. Censorship and Free Speech

“What role do you think government should have in regulating speech?”

5. Government Control/Overreach

“Under what circumstances should government restrict individual freedoms?”

Thank you to https://politicalscorecards.ca/ for the questions.

Here’s where the two main party leaders stand on these five key questions:

1. Transparency and Accountability

Mark Carney (Liberals):

Transparency: Carney and the Liberal Party have emphasized the need for greater transparency in government decision-making and accountability to the public. They have advocated for more open data and better communication with Canadians to foster trust in government institutions. However, critics have pointed out many instances where the government’s accountability has been lacking in recent history, particularly in the areas of government contracts and certain policy decisions .



Pierre Poilievre (Conservatives):

Stronger Focus on Accountability: Poilievre’s Conservatives advocate for a full audit of government spending and a commitment to transparency in how taxpayer dollars are used. Poilievre has pushed for more direct accountability to Canadians, particularly when it comes to government expenditures and policy decisions that affect citizens' daily lives. He has often called for the establishment of independent oversight bodies to ensure that government decisions are scrutinized and that public officials are held accountable.



2. Political Representation

Mark Carney (Liberals):

Balancing Party and Public Interests: Carney and the Liberals emphasize that MPs must represent the needs of their constituents while still supporting the broader party agenda . There is an emphasis on collaborative politics where MPs have a responsibility to balance their loyalty to the party platform while listening to local concerns . The Liberals argue that public service should come first, but their platform also suggests that political alignment with the party is a key element in achieving effective governance.



Pierre Poilievre (Conservatives):

Prioritizing Constituents’ Needs: Poilievre believes that the rights and needs of constituents should always come first, even when they conflict with the interests of the party or government. He emphasizes the importance of MPs standing up for their communities , even if it means disagreeing with party lines. Poilievre advocates for a constituency-first approach , ensuring that the voices of Canadians at the local level are heard in Parliament. Poilievre’s approach to representation is rooted in grassroots politics , where the government’s actions should always reflect constituents' priorities .



3. Sovereignty and Foreign Influence

Mark Carney (Liberals):

Navigating Foreign Influence: Carney has indicated that Canada’s sovereignty must be protected , but also that global partnerships are critical in a globalized world . The Liberal approach stresses the importance of multilateralism and collaboration with international bodies like the UN , NATO , and the WEF . Carney has been involved in organizations like the WEF , which some critics argue compromise Canadian sovereignty by pushing for globalist policies .



Pierre Poilievre (Conservatives):

Defending Canadian Sovereignty: Poilievre is very much focused on protecting Canadian sovereignty from foreign influences, especially from organizations and lobby groups that could push policies counter to Canadian interests . He has emphasized that Canada should make decisions based on national priorities , economic interests , and the will of Canadians —not based on pressure from foreign governments , NGOs , or international corporations . Poilievre has criticized global organizations like the WEF and has taken a more skeptical stance toward foreign influences that he believes can undermine Canada’s economic and political sovereignty .



4. Censorship and Free Speech

Mark Carney (Liberals):

Regulating Speech for Safety and Integrity: The Liberal approach is to balance freedom of expression with the need to combat misinformation , hate speech , and online harm . Carney’s Liberal government supports regulating online platforms and social media to prevent the spread of harmful content. While freedom of speech is recognized, the government emphasizes that regulation is necessary in cases where speech can lead to harmful consequences for public safety and social cohesion . Critics of the Liberals argue that this could lead to overreach and limiting free speech , particularly in relation to the right to criticize government policies .



Pierre Poilievre (Conservatives):

Strong Protection of Free Speech: Poilievre and the Conservatives emphasize strong protection of free speech , especially in the context of online platforms and public discourse . Poilievre opposes government censorship and overreach in regulating speech, arguing that citizens have the right to express their opinions freely without fear of government retaliation . He has been outspoken against the Liberal government's policies aimed at regulating online content , stating that such actions risk undermining freedom of expression in Canada.



5. Government Control/Overreach

Mark Carney (Liberals):

Limited Government Intervention: Carney and the Liberals advocate for government intervention in the economy and society in situations where they believe it can promote fairness , protect the vulnerable , and address urgent issues like climate change, healthcare, and public safety. The Liberal stance supports government action to correct market failures , regulate industries to protect citizens , and ensure equal opportunities for all Canadians. However, critics argue that the Liberal government’s approach can lead to overregulation and excessive control , especially when it comes to industries like energy and technology .



Pierre Poilievre (Conservatives):

Limiting Government Overreach: Poilievre strongly opposes government overreach and believes that individual freedoms should be protected from unnecessary intervention. He advocates for limiting government control over people’s lives, lowering taxes , and ensuring that free market principles govern the economy. Poilievre argues that the government should not interfere in individuals' personal choices or business decisions unless absolutely necessary for public safety or national security. Poilievre is particularly critical of what he sees as overreach in the energy sector , healthcare , and online content regulation under the Liberal government.



🔍 Summary:

When it comes to transparency, representation, sovereignty, free speech, and government control, the contrast between the two leaders is clear. Mark Carney and the Liberals continue to support centralized control, global partnerships (including ties to the WEF), and tighter regulation in areas like speech and industry. Their record includes increased debt and criticisms of government overreach.

In contrast, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives prioritize local accountability, individual freedoms, and Canadian sovereignty, advocating for limited government, protection of free speech, and a stronger voice for constituents over party or foreign influence.

The question facing Canadians is whether to stay the course—or choose a leader focused on putting Canadians first.

