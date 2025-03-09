Homeopathy belongs in every home — and this 10-week Spring Course will show you how to use it for yourself and your pets for self-limiting conditions.

Why Learn Homeopathy?

Homeopathy is a safe, effective, and affordable way to care for your family’s health. It empowers you to treat minor ailments helping to speed up recovery and restore balance. It works with the body’s natural healing process rather than suppressing symptoms. Its remedies are gentle yet powerful, offering a practical approach to everyday health concerns while reducing dependence on medications and doctor visits.

What’s in the Course?

📅 Start Date: Thursday, April 3rd

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET

⏳ Duration: 10 weeks (2-hour classes)

💰 Cost: $320 (Pay-What-You-Can Option Available)

🔄 Retake for Free: Many students take it more than once!

This online course is a great introduction to homeopathy—whether you’re brand new or looking to deepen your understanding. And it’s not just theory. Students have written to tell me how they’re getting amazing results with the skills they’ve learned.

When I first discovered homeopathy, I put it to the test on my herd of horses—over 60 in my care. The difference in their health was remarkable… and so was my shrinking vet bill! Over the years, homeopathy saved me thousands of dollars in treatments.

Homeopathy’s Legacy – A Tried & True System

Home prescribers have been using homeopathy for nearly 200 years. The first book written for them, Hering’s Domestic Physician (1835), showed just how easy and effective homeopathy can be. Check out an interactive version here: Hering’s Domestic Physician

By knowing how to treat bumps, bruises, fevers, sore throats, earaches, and even grief, as they arise, you’re laying the groundwork for long-term health. Many chronic issues can trace their roots to seemingly minor events, such as the loss of a pet, witnessing a traumatic incident, or even catching the flu. With the right homeopathic remedy at the right time, you can support the body’s natural healing response and prevent deeper imbalances from taking hold.

Of course, chronic conditions should always be treated by a professional, and we’ll cover when to seek expert help during the course. But the more you know, the more empowered you are to take charge of everyday health.

Support a Bigger Cause

This course is also a fundraiser! 55% of proceeds will go to the National Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA), led by Shawn Buckley. Their work is crucial in protecting access to natural health products, including homeopathic remedies, from restrictive legislation. Learn more at www.nhppa.org.

Join Us!

Homeopathy is a lifelong skill that can make a difference in your home, your animals, and your community. Don’t miss out!

🔹 Ready to sign up? Message me- ShirleyGuertin@protonmail.com or comment below, and I will send you all the details.

🔹 Questions? I’m happy to answer!

Let’s put homeopathy in every home.

