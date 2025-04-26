Here’s the real story they’re not telling you — and it’s time Canadians faced it head-on.
1. Carney’s Pattern of Lies and Deceit
Fake Narrative: Carney’s whole campaign leans heavily on a private conversation with Donald Trump—claiming he bravely stood up to him. Even after Trump called it a fabrication, Carney kept the lie alive for almost the whole campaign — finally admitting the truth to a CBC reporter just 4 days before election day.
Lied about Brookfield’s Move: Carney claimed he wasn’t involved when Brookfield moved its headquarters to New York, but a signed letter from him — dated after the move — proves he endorsed and approved it while still chair of the board.
Plagiarized His Thesis: Carney plagiarized multiple sections of his Oxford university thesis — a serious academic offense. His doctorate was awarded based on that thesis. And his job at Goldman-Sachs was a result of this.
Cheating and Manipulation: Carney’s campaign stole Conservative sign materials to make their own signs, and manufactured fake buttons to infiltrate Conservative rallies — trying to smear Poilievre supporters as Trump extremists. Carney’s answer to this? He reassigned the wrong-doers.
Tax Dodging: As head of Brookfield, the company is now in litigation with Revenue Canada for dodging taxes—on money earned from government contracts.
2. Carney’s Record of Failure
Bank of England: His performance as Governor has been widely criticized. UK inflation skyrocketed under his watch, and his "forward guidance" confused markets rather than stabilized them.
Net-Zero Madness:
His green policies are estimated to cost Canadians over $2 trillion between now and 2050.
He is aggressively pushing EVs, modular homes, heat pumps, etc—sectors that directly benefit his former company Brookfield.
Conflict of Interest: Has been heard to say that he has advised governments "pro bono" on net-zero, while his companies profited from those very policies.
3. Carney’s Loyalty: Global Elites Over Canadians
Elite Ties: Openly admits he's part of the globalist class, prioritizing WEF-style policies over Canadian needs.
Cloward-Piven Strategy: He's finishing the job Trudeau started—overloading and manipulating our systems to force a new centralized control model.
Foreign Influence:
Massive Chinese influence during his time at Brookfield, and on-going.
Failed leadership: did not fire Chiang after he encouraged supporters to "hand over" his political opponent to the Chinese government for a bounty. Carney said it was a “teachable moment”.
4. Carney’s Disconnected, Tone-Deaf Campaign
Out of Touch:
Couldn't even name l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, the school in Quebec where a mass murder occurred.
Has no idea about the real cost of groceries for regular Canadians.
Same Old Cabinet: His "fresh start" includes the same team as Trudeau’s, just recycled under a new face.
Massive New Spending: Promising huge increases in government spending when Canada is already drowning in debt.
5. Copycat Platform and Hidden Taxes
Stealing Conservative Ideas:
He "paused" the carbon tax—after attacking Conservatives for wanting to do the same. How long before it comes back?
Or will simply be repackaged under a new name so Canadians won’t notice.
Same Scam, Different Name: Don’t be fooled by slick branding—the carbon tax stays under Carney, just hidden deeper.
But! This is the biggest reason of them all to not vote for him
His Globalist Agenda - Who is Carney Loyal to?
Net-zero crusader: Carney has championed international climate mandates that bind Canada to global targets. As UN climate envoy he co-founded the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero time.com and (as Brookfield’s transition investing head) helped raise $10 bn for clean-energy funds investmentweek.co.uk. He’ll scrap the consumer carbon tax but still push Canada toward a 2050 net-zero goal clearbluemarkets.com – critics warn this cedes Canadian energy sovereignty and economic freedom to UN-style climate diktats.
CBDC advocate: Carney is a vocal proponent of Central Bank Digital Currencies. He has suggested a coalition-issued global digital currency and even envisions a Canadian “digital loonie” controlled by the Bank of Canadanews.shib.ionews.shib.io. Privacy and financial experts warn that CBDCs would let governments surveil every transaction and strip Canadians of monetary independence.
Digital ID promoter: Carney has pushed government-backed digital identity systems in finance. He argued that “digital ID cards” would make it safer to access money online centralbanking.com and proposed using unique legal-entity IDs as a basis for digital ID bankofengland.co.uk. Civil-liberties critics say mandatory digital IDs would concentrate personal data under tech/government control, undermining privacy and individual freedom.
Elite global networker: Carney sits squarely in the transnational policy elite. He serves on the World Economic Forum’s foundation board and advises Bloomberg Philanthropies and Stripe thetwentyminutevc.com, and he formerly chaired the international Financial Stability Board news.shib.io. These roles tie him to “stakeholder capitalism” agendas set by Davos/UN thinkers, suggesting Canada’s laws and economy may be steered by foreign priorities rather than domestic choice.
Crypto regulator: As a former central banker, Carney is skeptical of decentralized crypto and favors centralized control. He famously called Bitcoin a “failure” as a currency cointelegraph.com and warned unregulated tokens fragment the monetary system, arguing CBDCs are the answer cointelegraph.com. Under Carney’s watch, Canada is very likely to impose strict crypto regulations, curbing financial innovation and choice in favor of government-monitored payment systems.
Each point above is backed by Carney’s own statements and affiliations, showing how his climate and tech policies tie Canada into global frameworks at the expense of national sovereignty, financial independence and privacy time.comnews.shib.io.
If you’ve already fallen for the polished speeches and media hype, I feel for you.
But there’s still time to see it clearly: Carney isn’t a fresh start. He’s a globalist trap.
Canada deserves better.
