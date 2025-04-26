Here’s the real story they’re not telling you — and it’s time Canadians faced it head-on.

1. Carney’s Pattern of Lies and Deceit

Fake Narrative: Carney’s whole campaign leans heavily on a private conversation with Donald Trump—claiming he bravely stood up to him. Even after Trump called it a fabrication, Carney kept the lie alive for almost the whole campaign — finally admitting the truth to a CBC reporter just 4 days before election day.

Lied about Brookfield’s Move: Carney claimed he wasn’t involved when Brookfield moved its headquarters to New York, but a signed letter from him — dated after the move — proves he endorsed and approved it while still chair of the board.

Plagiarized His Thesis: Carney plagiarized multiple sections of his Oxford university thesis — a serious academic offense. His doctorate was awarded based on that thesis. And his job at Goldman-Sachs was a result of this.

Cheating and Manipulation: Carney’s campaign stole Conservative sign materials to make their own signs, and manufactured fake buttons to infiltrate Conservative rallies — trying to smear Poilievre supporters as Trump extremists. Carney’s answer to this? He reassigned the wrong-doers.

Tax Dodging: As head of Brookfield, the company is now in litigation with Revenue Canada for dodging taxes—on money earned from government contracts.

2. Carney’s Record of Failure

Bank of England: His performance as Governor has been widely criticized. UK inflation skyrocketed under his watch, and his "forward guidance" confused markets rather than stabilized them.