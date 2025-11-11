Horses, Homeopathy, Vaccines, & Freedom ... and now Politics

Horses, Homeopathy, Vaccines, & Freedom ... and now Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Mew's avatar
Maureen Mew
5d

Thank you Shirley - wow so eloquently explained regarding the "omissions".

I hope that those who are wiser and engaged can use your information going forward with a National Enquiry and lawsuits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shen's avatar
Shen
5d

Wow. So much work here, such an excellent resource. I'm saving this for reference/ rebuttals. I'm going to write the jerk who wrote this stack as well to let him know we have an informed response to go by. Thank you!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shirley Guertin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture