There’s been so much misinformation and media distortion surrounding the Universal Ostrich Farm and the CFIA massacre that took place at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC on November 6, 2025. The story is being reframed, with officials and media portraying themselves as having prevented a potential viral outbreak. This perspective is reflected in a recent post on the Worms & Germs Blog by Scott Weese.

Meanwhile, the ostriches posed no danger to anyone. The farmers, who actually experienced the situation, have been ignored and criticized, while public commentary continues to focus on everything except the brutal government overreach.

This is why due process matters. In a just society, we let a court with a jury decide — not a government agency acting as judge and jury. The CFIA’s actions bypassed the most basic principles of fairness, leaving farmers without recourse and the public with only one side of the story.

The truth deserves to be told. Canadians deserve access to both sides.

In this Substack, I aim to share the other side of the story - the one the mainstream media isn’t telling.

Rebuttal to Claim #1: “Contrary to federal legal requirements to report this disease immediately, the farm hid the issue and didn’t do any of the things typically required to respond to a detection of this high-consequence virus.”

The claim that the farm “hid the issue” is false. The farmers acted responsibly based on the information and circumstances at the time. When several ostriches first appeared unwell in mid-December, the farm contacted their regular veterinarian - who was out of town across the province for the Christmas holidays. That veterinarian reviewed the symptoms and confirmed they were consistent with a similar illness – pseudomonas - that had occurred in 2020, which had been successfully managed. The vet advised the farmers to continue with the same treatment protocol, which they did. He also advised to contact another vet who was closer, but unbeknownst to the farm that veterinarian had recently retired and was unavailable, meaning there was no active official contact available during that holiday period.

Importantly, the first ostrich to show symptoms recovered fully, reinforcing the farm’s belief that this was the same benign, treatable issue they had dealt with before - not an outbreak of a “high-consequence” virus.

Taken together, these facts show that there was no attempt to hide or delay reporting - only a reasonable reliance on prior veterinary advice and experience, made during a holiday period with limited professional availability.

Karen Espersen, one of the farm owners, shown here with her “babies” — the ostriches she lovingly raised and cared for over decades.

Rebuttal to Claim #2: “Captive ostriches are considered poultry by international designation.”

This statement is misleading. The author doesn’t cite the “international designation,” nor is such a blanket classification accurate. Ostriches are ratites, not poultry, and are classified as such in both Canadian and U.S. agricultural systems.

In the United States, the USDA recognizes ratites as distinct from poultry. When ratites become ill, they are quarantined and treated, not automatically culled. The U.S. was even prepared to accept the Edgewood ostriches, acknowledging their proper classification.

Complicating matters, the CFIA Depopulation Exemption form from last January had no category for ratites. The farmer was forced to fill it out as if for poultry and told that if any questions were left blank - even when not applicable to ostriches - the application would be automatically denied. CFIA’s system failed to recognize ostriches appropriately, leading to unjust treatment.

David Belinski, a longtime ostrich farmer and part-owner of Universal Ostrich Farm Inc.

Rebuttal to Claim #3: “Because of the mess of a farm on which they lived.”

Judging a farm’s quality by appearance rather than function is misleading. What truly matters in animal husbandry are feed quality, water access, fencing, housing, daily care, and above all the knowledge and experience of the caregivers - not aesthetics.

The Edgewood ostriches had all these essentials. Many lived to 35 years of age, clear evidence of decades of proper care and nutrition. The farm maintained a designated “sick bay” for treatment, and birds were grouped compatibly.

Conditions deteriorated only after CFIA took control. They herded all ostriches together, including the sick and injured. Feeding was reduced, and the area they were driven toward - the straw-bale kill pen - had no water. The CFIA’s veterinarian didn’t know how to properly tube an injured bird or take its temperature, estimating it “by looking.” That bird later died on October 4 after panicking and crashing into a fence during an RCMP low-flying drone incident. Under CFIA control, care declined sharply - a far cry from the farm’s usual standards.

The farm may not have looked glamorous, but the birds’ longevity and structured care show responsible, effective husbandry. Any negative outcomes were the result of CFIA intervention, not the farm itself.

Shown here are the ostriches in better days — well-fed, healthy, and surrounded by top-quality, plentiful hay.

Rebuttal to Claim #4: “A cull is a standard approach to controlling H5N1 influenza in poultry because of the risk to animals and people.”

Culling ostriches isn’t standard practice. The U.S. and South Africa now use quarantine and observation instead. When the CFIA arrived in January, they predicted every bird would be dead within two weeks. Yet from January 15 to November 6, not one ostrich died of bird flu. The supposed ‘risk to humans’ is overstated—only two Canadians have ever contracted avian flu since 1997 (one case originated in China). The second later became a supporter of the Edgewood farm.

The cull wasn’t about science; it was about bureaucracy.

Rebuttal to Claim #5: “Were the ostriches infectious in December 2024? Yes, they certainly were.”

That claim is speculative at best. The only testing done involved two carcasses, both dead for more than a day. Each carcass was subjected to two PCR tests (throat and anal). No live birds, blood, or tissue samples were ever tested.

PCR testing, while popularized during COVID-19, is not a reliable diagnostic tool on its own. Even its inventor, Kary Mullis, warned that PCR should never be used to diagnose disease, as high-cycle amplification can yield false positives.

Moreover, the CFIA’s own dire prediction - that the entire flock would be dead within two weeks - proved false. Only 13% of the birds died suggesting the rest had natural immunity.

The CFIA repeatedly refused further testing, even when the farmers offered to pay for it themselves. They were threatened with fines of $200,000 and six months in jail per bird if they tried. That’s not science - that’s intimidation.

From Katie Pasitney’s FB page, she writes,“This is my son, he is 20 now. This is at the front of the farm with the babies that just got killed yesterday. Years Years Decades of life taken.” Many of the birds had been with the family for over 35 years — about half the natural lifespan of an ostrich.

Rebuttal to Claim #6: “Unfortunately ‘probably’ isn’t an acceptable threshold for control of this disease. If we don’t know the virus is gone, prudence dictates that we assume it’s still there.”

If the virus was “probably” gone, wouldn’t testing have been the smarter course?

In less than three years, over 8.7 million chickens in British Columbia have been culled.

Many farmers have endured this process multiple times, highlighting its unsustainable economic and ethical burden. In one case, a farmer’s entire healthy flock was destroyed simply because a wild bird tested positive within a 10 km radius. Not one of his birds had shown any symptoms of illness.

(This article goes into more depth on this subject - Canada’s Hidden Farm Crisis)

When a handful of birds are sick and the other 45,000 are well, we need to come up with a better system than killing all. This system is not maintainable.

Using “probably” as justification for a total cull is overly cautious, unsustainable, and ethically questionable. Targeted testing and quarantine would have been a far more reasonable, evidence-based approach to determine whether the virus was present, particularly in a flock with no mortality and no recently confirmed H5N1 infection. Blanket culls, especially of non-traditional poultry like ostriches, are therefore not justified by prudence alone.

This is not prudence - it’s blind policy. And it’s not “understandable” to continue a system that inflicts unnecessary suffering while producing no long-term solution.

Rebuttal to Claim #7: “That’s tough to do in general, but it’s really tough with outdoor birds and uncooperative owners.”

Calling the farmers “uncooperative” is an insult to their efforts. They followed every CFIA protocol, disinfected all vehicles entering the pens, filled out the required paperwork, and maintained barriers to restrict public access.

The only thing they refused was the CFIA’s order to net the pens, which would have trapped wild birds in preventing their entry.

After the cull was announced, the CFIA first told the farmers they had to kill their own birds - a demand they refused. Then the agency asked how to kill an ostrich, and again they refused to answer. Any hesitation or refusal to comply was both lawful and ethical - not obstructionist.

If “uncooperative” means pursuing every legal avenue to stop the unnecessary killing of healthy animals, then the term is being misused. The farmers were not rebellious or obstructive - they were defending their legal rights and advocating for animal welfare.

Rebuttal to Claim #8: “Any country could then restrict importation of poultry from BC or even all of Canada.”

That statement is misleading. The United States, Canada’s largest trading partner, was ready to accept the ostriches and place them under quarantine. The USDA classifies ostriches correctly as ratites, not poultry, and does not impose blanket culls for bird flu.

To suggest that the Edgewood ostriches posed a trade risk to Canada’s food supply is false and fear-driven. And if one pays attention, one will notice that the 11-month stand-off had no repercussions on trade.

Karen with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, who served as the farm’s spokesperson throughout the long 11 months. Not once did Katie incite hatred — she consistently spoke of peace, love, and prayer.

Rebuttal to Claim #9: “It’s really sad how infectious disease control (and beyond) has gotten so politicized. This went from an issue with one group of infected birds to having a convoy on the (quarantined) farm, massive misinformation, dodgy ‘media’ stirring up hate, threats to experts and people doing their jobs, massive fundraising and grift, largely by people who likely don’t care whatsoever about those ostriches.”

Who politicized it? Much of the misinformation originated from CFIA’s own inconsistent statements.

Social media also contributed to widespread misinformation, highlighting the importance of checking sources. Throughout, the farmers spoke only the truth, supported by evidence, and the input from key individuals connected to the farm was essential in uncovering what is really happening, still today.

From the farmers and those closest to them, there was no hate, no threats, and no “grift.” The family consistently urged everyone to remain peaceful, to stay loving, and to pray, even for the CFIA and RCMP officers. Public fundraising efforts went toward the massive legal costs of defending their rights. People contributed because they cared - about the animals and about the injustice of the government. You can listen to Katie’s statement from November 10 here.

To dismiss that as political manipulation is disingenuous.

Happy hour for the ostriches — shown here enjoying their grain and supplement mix from clean tubs during better days. Once the CFIA took over, those tubs were discarded, and the birds’ feed was thrown directly onto the ground, mixed with dirt and feces.

Rebuttal to Claim #10: “It also cost taxpayers a huge amount of money...”

That much is true, we can all agree on that - but the CFIA created those costs. It has been estimated that the cost has been easily over $100,000 per day. The heavy RCMP presence was unnecessary.

The farm had no control over the RCMP or CFIA decisions, and the prolonged, heavily militarized presence was unnecessary and disproportionate, especially given the peaceful nature of the supporters. The farm supporters were peaceful, mostly older Canadians - singing, praying, and quietly bearing witness. On many days there were more RCMP than supporters. Meanwhile, critical RCMP resources were diverted away from actual emergencies.

What Was Not Mentioned in the Blog

Omission #1 - Legal safeguards under the Health of Animals Act and the Canadian Bill of Rights

Context missing from Worms & Germs Blog:

The blog fails to address the legal and constitutional issues underlying CFIA’s actions, particularly regarding Section 48 of the Health of Animals Act and protections guaranteed by the Canadian Bill of Rights (CBR).

- Section 48 of the Health of Animals Act:

This section grants CFIA officials broad, unilateral authority to order culls of livestock without notice, hearing, or due process… with only a ‘suspicion’ of disease

In this case, CFIA used Section 48 to authorize the destruction of private property - the farmers’ ostriches - without following legal safeguards.

- Canadian Bill of Rights protections bypassed:

Section 1(a) : Guarantees protection of life, liberty, and property, ensuring no deprivation except by due process of law . The farmers were deprived of their property arbitrarily , without notice or opportunity for a meaningful hearing.

Section 2(e): Ensures the right to a fair hearing before deprivation of rights. The farmers had no hearing prior to the cull. Court proceedings that occurred prior were limited in scope, only allowing review of events up to January 10, 2025, and ignoring over 300 days of healthy ostriches with no sign of avian influenza.

- Implications:

The Health of Animals Act, as applied, effectively overrides constitutional protections .

Attorney General and federal authorities have a duty (CBR Section 3) to ensure regulations do not contradict constitutional rights. In this case, the use of Section 48 appears to contravene fundamental rights, raising serious concerns about arbitrary state action.

- Key point:

This issue is not about science or disease control alone. It is about whether the government can destroy private property without due process, creating a precedent that puts all Canadians at risk of arbitrary federal power.

Conclusion:

The blog ignores the critical legal and constitutional dimensions of the case. The farmers’ deprivation of property was not only ethically and practically questionable but also potentially unconstitutional, highlighting the urgent need to review the Health of Animals Act and reconcile it with the Canadian Bill of Rights.

Omission #2 – CFIA behaviour on-farm and during the slaughter

Context missing from the Worms & Germs Blog:

The blog does not address the gross mismanagement and cruelty displayed by CFIA after arriving on September 22, 2025, and during the slaughter on November 6, 2025.

Lack of expertise in caring for ostriches:

CFIA personnel had no experience managing ostriches, resulting in widespread welfare failures.

Feeding and supplementation were insufficient and poorly delivered, increasing the risk of impaction.

Injured or ill birds were denied proper care. The family was not allowed to administer fluids or treat the injured, while CFIA veterinarians attempted to estimate temperatures visually, with no training in handling large birds.

Cruel and stressful handling:

CFIA agents were observed prodding limping ostriches with sticks to make them move faster.

Birds became quieter and passive over time, likely due to hunger and stress .

Direct communication with the farmers was refused, requiring Ottawa intermediaries even for basic questions. CFIA ignored the MP who visited the farm, refusing to meet him.

Bird counts:

The farm initially reported close to 400 birds.

Upon arrival, CFIA counted 330 live birds and later reported 314 dead birds.

By November 6, maybe 200 birds appeared to remain - this count came from high-powered camera photos taken by supporters, not from the CFIA.

Large bins being brought onto and taken off the property, escorted by RCMP, added to the confusion.

More details will emerge, but it now appears the disappearing birds may have been hens - though this is still speculation.

The slaughter on November 6, 2025:

Birds were herded into a straw-bale kill pen, and under cover of darkness, the first shots rang out shortly after 6:00 p.m. and kept going until after midnight.

CFIA claimed the cull was conducted under veterinary supervision and aligned with established guidelines, justifying firearms as a method of last resort under their “stamping out” policy.

The cull of 314 ostriches involved over 800 shots fired over many hours, with additional gunfire heard the next morning.

Witnesses and animal welfare advocates dispute CFIA’s claim that the method was humane. Katie Pasitney described the prolonged gunfire as “overwhelming” and called it “inhumane, neglected, tortured.” Animal Justice warned of “prolonged suffering,” given the size and sensitivity of ostriches. Photographs show birds with multiple wounds, many beheaded, raising further questions.

Conclusion:

The blog omits key facts about CFIA’s incompetence and cruelty, painting a distorted picture of the situation. The suffering endured by the ostriches – from mismanagement to the slaughter – is a direct result of CFIA actions, not the farmers, and must be acknowledged to fully understand the case.

Final Word

The media — including Weese’s blog — continue to justify the CFIA’s actions by blaming the farmers. Yet no accusation, true or false, excuses what happened on November 6.

To enter under cover of darkness, firing more than 800 rounds on a flock they themselves claimed numbered only 314 - and then to return the next morning to fire more - leaves no other conclusion: there was nothing humane about this. It was cruel, unethical, and quite possibly illegal.

I haven’t addressed every inaccuracy in the Worms & Germs blog, only a few of the most glaring. But the fact remains: if the CFIA could afford to spend over $100,000 per day for more than 50 days, they could have afforded to test in the first place — and to cull more humanely, calmly, one by one, without panic or fear.

The Worms & Germs Blog presents a one-sided account that omits key facts, downplays government overreach, and ignores serious ethical and legal questions. The ostriches posed no threat to anyone. What happened in Edgewood was not “disease control” - it was a breakdown of due process.

When government agencies act as judge, jury, and executioner, the rule of law collapses. This is why due process exists: to ensure justice — not convenience.

“He who is cruel to animals becomes hard also in his dealings with men. We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.” Immanuel Kant

If that’s true, then what does the CFIA’s conduct — and by extension, our government’s tolerance of it — say about the heart of this nation?

MY QUESTION TO YOU From the CFIA website: CFIA claims it consulted experts, concluded professional marksmen were the most humane option, and conducted the depopulation under CFIA veterinary supervision.

CVMA guidelines say that methods must be as humane as achievable , ensuring a smooth, irreversible loss of consciousness with minimal stress, fear, or pain , followed by death.

Depopulation must be performed by trained personnel under the supervision of individuals competent in animal welfare, with veterinarians playing a leadership role. Yet for over 5 hours, over 800 shots were fired - on a flock the CFIA itself said numbered 314 birds - with more gunshots heard the following morning.

So, let’s ask the obvious question: “Does it sound like the CFIA is telling the truth?” …which brings me to my second point: “If some of CFIA’s words don’t hold up, shouldn’t the rest be questioned with critical thought?”

Karen Espersen, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, is embraced by supporters and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., after the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm’s appeal against an order to cull more than 300 of its ostriches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens)

Read a heart-wrenching eyewitness report by Tanya Boman-McLachlan. Tanya spent many weeks on the farm. Click on her name, it will take you to her FB page.

