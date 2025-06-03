📬 How to Write Your MP — And Actually Get Heard

The CFIA’s Ostrich Cull Is About More Than Birds. It’s About Every Farmer in Canada.

📣 Contact Your MP Today: Stop the CFIA’s Ostrich Cull

One of the most powerful actions you can take right now is to call or email your Member of Parliament (MP) and urge them to stop the CFIA from killing the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms.

🔍 Find Your MP

Use your postal code to find your MP here:

👉 https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

(Click on their photo for all contact info.)

📨 What to Say

On May 30, 2025, Universal Ostrich Farms sent a detailed letter to all MPs across Canada. This letter outlines the full situation and requests immediate action.

📄 The focus needs to be on the 5 key requests for action by MPs (found on page 3 of letter):

👉 Download the letter -https://saveourostriches.com/take-action/

Please read the material before reaching out. A respectful, informed message is far more impactful.

Remember! This is a national farming issue. CFIA overreach affects all farmers in Canada. The cull is a political decision — not a legal or scientific one. It violates the Canadian Bill of Rights, common law, and basic morality.

Let your MP know the truth.

🗣️ Some Extra Questions to Ask Your MP

MAIN FOCUS of letter needs to be the 5 requests which are listed on page 3 of the May 30 letter sent to MPs from UOF. Even though they have already received this letter, it’s still a good idea to attach it to your email or include a printed copy in your mailed letter. 👉 Direct link to letter (PDF)

The following questions can help shape your message or letter. These questions help ensure they are truly aware of the situation.



Have you heard about the ostrich farm in BC where CFIA is planning to kill all the animals?

Did you receive the letter from Universal Ostrich Farms sent to all MPs on May 30, 2025?

👉 Direct link to letter (PDF)

Are you aware that the USA — including Health Secretary RFK Jr., FDA commisioner Marty Markary, NIH Director Jay Battacharya and Dr Oz — are voicing support for the farm?

Did you know CFIA can cull entire farms based on suspicion alone, without hard evidence?

Did you know CFIA follows WHO guidelines and is not fully accountable to Canadians?

Canada currently has 538 farms listed with Avian Influenza, 239 of them in BC. The “stamping out” method is failing. Even one or two affected birds can result in the death of an entire healthy flock. This is not sustainable.

Share

🧭 How to Actually Get Heard by Lawmakers in Canada

MPs and Senators aren’t getting outside perspectives.

There’s no “news-in-briefs” service from the Parliamentary Library. The only “experts” they hear from are the ones handpicked by the committee members themselves — in this case, the CFIA.

That means most MPs and Senators never see the kinds of evidence-based experts we trust. If information isn’t coming from inside the official policy bubble, it’s invisible to them.

Most federal and provincial reps only hear what their staff filters in.

And staff are trained to discard anything that looks irrelevant, duplicated, or outside their jurisdiction.

If we want to be heard, we have to speak their language.

🛠️ Step-by-Step: How to Influence Politicians

💬 What Happens When You Email an MP?

Your message goes on a tally sheet.

Offices track how many emails, calls, and visits they receive about each issue.

✅ Yes, numbers matter. That tally is treated with real respect — especially when it's high.

Don’t expect a reply.

There’s no legal requirement to acknowledge your message.

Avoid mass cc'ing MPs or MPPs unless you're very specific. Staff will check: Does this relate to the official’s portfolio ? ✅ If yes, it might be read. ❌ If not, it’s usually deleted.



✍️ How to Write the Right Kind of Message

Be direct and strategic. Include who you are, why you’re writing, and what you want. Use the questions from above.

Use this structure:

“I’m writing Person A because they are my elected representative.”

“I’m writing Person B because they are the Minister responsible .”

“I’m writing Person C because they are the Shadow Minister for this topic .”

“I’m writing Person D because they sit on the committee studying this issue.”

You can experiment with:

“I’m writing Person E because they are the nearest opposition MP/MLA to my area.”

“I’m writing Person F because they’ve spoken on this in the past (per Hansard).”

🧠 Reminder: Just assuming “this is important and everyone should know about it” won’t cut it. Staff are trained to filter for relevance — so be specific.

Share

🧑‍🌾 Focus on Local Impact + National Importance

This isn’t just about one farm. It’s about how the CFIA is operating beyond its mandate, and how that affects every farmer in Canada.

Highlight the national consequences of federal overreach.

Emphasize how this affects food security, rural economies , and provincial jurisdiction .

We are calling for an immediate re-examination of CFIA’s disease response protocols.

We demand a system that is transparent, proportionate, science-based, and just.



Because the current system doesn’t just cull animals …

… it kills farms, destroys livelihoods, and erodes trust in the very institutions meant to protect us.

🧾 BONUS: Tips from a Former Minister's Staffer

Always say what riding you're from.

It helps staff flag your message for your MP.

Keep it short, relevant, and jurisdiction-specific.

Don’t send provincial MLAs emails about federal issues — and vice versa.

If you’re attaching documents, no novels.

✅ Start Now

📧 Use this template and 5 questions

🔎 Find your MP

📣 Share this info with others. Volume matters.

More Helpful Links For Action

MP communications request: SOO Website: https://saveourostriches.com/take-action SOO FB: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16Gzz2AKas/

Leave a comment