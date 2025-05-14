🚨 URGENT: Help Stop the Ostrich Culling at RDCK

This Substack is to inform you of three urgent actions you can take to help stop the mass disposal of 400 ostrich carcasses at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) landfill.

The cull has been approved. We don’t know exactly when it will begin—likely this week, maybe even today. The ostriches are alive and healthy. Once killed, their bodies will be buried in the Ootischenia landfill unless we act now.

We are trying to help the RDCK find a way out of accepting the carcasses. They have the authority to say no. This action would send a strong message and would buy us time

What You Can Do—Right Now:

Please take part in one, two, or all of the following actions:

Join a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, May 14 at 1:00 PM PT Join a second Zoom meeting on Thursday, May 15 at 9:00 AM PT Send an email to the RDCK Directors and others (template letter + email list below)

Why This Matters:

The RDCK is under no obligation to accept these carcasses. The CFIA has opened an account with the landfill—but that doesn’t mean the landfill must comply. Public pressure and political accountability can empower the RDCK to refuse.

We’re urging them to stand up for the community, public health, and the environment.

🗓️ Key Zoom Meetings This Week

📅 Wednesday, May 14 – Joint Resource Recovery Committee

This committee oversees landfills and transfer stations, including Ootischenia.

🕐 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET

🔗 Join Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84979645568 or try this if first one doesn’t wrk - https://rdck-bc-ca.zoom.us/j/98572164791?pwd=plCY9gqLwVZtdzR2zmtuHXJOmq138L.1#success

📄 Agenda: https://www.rdck.ca/assets/Services/Solid~Waste/Documents/20240514-JRRC-Agenda.pdf

🗣️ Public input: ~1:30 PM PT

📅 Thursday, May 15 – RDCK Board of Directors Meeting

All RDCK Directors will be present.

🕘 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET

🔗 Join Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87238140764; if that link doesn’t work, try this one - https://rdck-bc-ca.zoom.us/j/95573345491?pwd=k4eCLxEF2ggHCiAbpTcQis1tMHnt5b.1#success

And if neither works, do a search: RDCK Meetings; find the right one by date, download the Agenda, and the link will be there.



📄 Agenda: https://www.rdck.ca/assets/Government/Documents/20240516_BRD_Agenda.pdf

🗣️ Public input: 11:45 AM PT

🔍 Our Strategy:

“A publicly accountable landfill operator like the RDCK can refuse carcass disposal due to community opposition or political pressure—even if federal permits are in place. Given the volume (400 carcasses), lack of environmental review, and potential risks (methane, ammonia gas, groundwater contamination), the RDCK has legal and reputational grounds to reject this plan.”

🙋 How to Help:

Join the Zoom meetings – No need to speak, turn on your camera, or even watch. Just being present sends a message to the Board: the public is watching.

If you attend, please include your location in your Zoom display name or initials (e.g., "Anna – Toronto" or "UK – MC").

✅ Zoom Protocol:

Keep your mic muted unless called on

Chat is disabled for attendees

To speak: use “Raise Hand,” wait your turn

Comments must include a question and stay under 2 minutes

Always be respectful and focused

📞 Questions or want to coordinate?

Contact me directly: 613-858-3561 or by email.

✉️ Letter-Writing Campaign:

Please send the letter (below) to the full list of RDCK Directors and officials.

📄 Template Letter:

Re: URGENT! Opposition to CFIA's Proposed Ostrich Disposal at RDCK Ootischenia Landfill

Dear Board of Directors,

I am writing to urgently request that the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) refuse acceptance of approximately 400 healthy ostrich carcasses, with an estimated total weight of 140,000 pounds, proposed for disposal at the Ootischenia Landfill near Castlegar, BC. This plan, initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), raises significant environmental, public health, legal, and ethical concerns that necessitate immediate action.

Justifications for RDCK to Refuse Carcass Disposal

Environmental Protection and Regulatory Compliance

Disposing of large quantities of animal carcasses without a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) poses potential risks to soil, groundwater, and air quality. Decomposing biological material can leach pathogens and compounds into the environment, leading to contamination and ecological imbalance. The absence of an EIA may contravene the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and BC's Environmental Management Act, which mandate thorough assessments for activities with potential environmental impacts.

Authority Under Local Bylaws

Under RDCK Bylaw No. 2961 (2025), landfills have the authority to reject hazardous waste, including animal carcasses suspected of carrying diseases like avian influenza, unless explicitly permitted. Accepting such waste without proper authorization could lead to non-compliance with local regulations and potential legal liabilities.

Hazardous Waste Classification

The BC Hazardous Waste Regulation classifies animal carcasses suspected of carrying infectious diseases as hazardous waste under Class 6.2 Dangerous Goods. This classification imposes strict handling and disposal requirements, including specific labeling, transportation, and disposal protocols. Failure to adhere to these regulations could result in environmental contamination and legal consequences. Local residents have already been subject to massive taxation required to cover the significant environmental costs associated with HB Tailings Pond and our landfills. Any further tax burden inflicted on residents, because of further environmental contamination to our landfills, will result in backlash from our communities.

Community Engagement and Public Health

The community has not been adequately informed or consulted about the potential public health and environmental risks associated with the disposal plan. Engaging local residents and stakeholders is crucial to ensure transparency and public trust in decision-making processes.

Recommendations

To address community concerns, we respectfully recommend that the RDCK:

• Reject the Disposal Plan: Decline to accept ostrich carcasses at the Ootischenia Landfill until a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is completed and all environmental regulations are met.

• Ensure Legal Compliance: Strictly adhere to all applicable local bylaws and regulations.

• Promote Transparency: Publicly disclose the staff members involved in decision-making, any financial payments received, and future costs associated with landfill monitoring.

• Support Affected Farmers: Actively demonstrate support for the agricultural community by implementing concrete actions beyond existing statements.

Conclusion

The proposed disposal plan presents multifaceted challenges that extend beyond immediate disease control measures. It is imperative to consider the long-term environmental, legal, and ethical implications of such actions. By exercising its authority under local bylaws and environmental regulations, the RDCK can justifiably refuse the CFIA's disposal plan, prioritizing environmental integrity, public health, and scientific advancement.

Thank you for your urgent attention to this critical matter.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

📧 Email List:

CONTACTS FOR OFFICIALS FOR AREAS OF THE OSTRICH FARM & LANDFILL SITE

FEDERAL:

MP for Edgewood - Scott Anderson -250 550-5755; anderson4mp@gmail.com (new email not yet listed)

MP for Castlegar (landfill) - Helena Konanz - 250 490-2400; Helena.konanz@parl.gc.ca- sowkcpc

PROVINCIAL:

MLA for Edgewood and location of landfill is Steve Morissette - 250 304-2783; steve.morissette.MLA@leg.bc.ca

RDCK: (Regional District of Central Kootenay)

Stuart Horn is CAO of the RDCK - shorn@rdck.bc.ca

Names & email addresses of 20 Directors in the RDCK: https://www.rdck.ca/government/board/

Aimee Watson awatson@rdck.bc.ca Chair of the Board

Teresa Weatherhead - tweatherhead@rdck.bc.ca Director of Area K, location of Edgewood

Henny Hanegraaf – hhanegraaf@rdck.bc.ca Director of Area H, where dump is located

Gary Jackman<gjackman@rdck.bc.ca>

Roger Tierney <rtierney@rdck.bc.ca>

Kelly Vandenberghe <kvandenberghe@rdck.bc.ca>

Tom Newell <tnewell@rdck.bc.ca> Chair of Joint Resource Recovery Committee

Hans Cunningham <hcunningham@rdck.bc.ca>

Walter Popoff <wpopoff@rdck.bc.ca> Chair of the West Resource Recovery Committee

Andy Davidoff <adavidoff@rdck.bc.ca>

Maria McFaddin <mmcfaddin@rdck.bc.ca>

Arnold DeBoon <adeboon@rdck.bc.ca>

Suzan Hewat <shewat@rdck.bc.ca>

Aidan McLaren-Caux <amclarencaux@rdck.bc.ca>

Len Casley <lcasley@rdck.bc.ca>

Diana Lockwood <dlockwood@rdck.bc.ca>

Jessica Lunn <jlunn@rdck.bc.ca>

Keith Page <kpage@nelson.ca>

Cheryl Graham <cgraham@rdck.bc.ca>

Leah Main - leahmain@rdck.bc.ca

🌐 For More Info & Updates:

Visit:

https://www.saveourostriches.com



View court ruling:

https://saveourostriches.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/JR-T-294-25-and-T-432-25-Final.pdf

Even though the cull has been announced, it is critical the RDCK knows the world is watching.

Please attend the meetings. Please write.

Let’s help the RDCK do the right thing.

