So this happened... We finally found our place!!

Only took, oh 2 years, okay three if you count that 'shopping' trip Gen, Oleh and I took in October 2021, right before the airlines slammed the doors in our faces due to va$$ine mandates. But “The Gully Farm” in the Kootenays was worth every minute of waiting.

Oleh, Danika, Shirley, Claire with a bottle of wine appropriately-named BraveStep

We don't know its history yet, but it will be fascinating to discover ... the property has 2 rather weathered houses, plus a not-so-sturdy barn, four battered cabins, a shop, several more sheds in varying states of ‘falling-apart’, and a few ruins. Who all lived on this land - we don’t know, - yet. As you can guess we didn’t choose this place for the buildings. It’s the land - 102-acres of absolute beauty – that sealed the deal.

You know Mark Twain’s line, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore”? It’s never felt truer.

This place is perfectly located, just 30 minutes from Castlegar and Nelson, but when you drive onto the property, you’re in your own world: completely isolated from all but nature, deer, turkeys, elk, a possible Wendigo (but that’s another story) and … [Gen - close your eyes for the next 2 words] … and bears. It has 2 creeks running through it, multiple roads – which will be perfect for Danika’s upcoming skijoring enterprise. Tons of flat areas for riding rings. (With all of our farm-shopping we learned that the word ‘flat’ has an entirely different meaning in the Kootenays than in Ontario. This was actually one of the hardest things to find. But then when one goes farm-shopping in the mountains what else could one expect? lol)

In front of The Mustard Palace

It all started back in September 2021. With the vaccine mandates newly in effect, both daughters and their partners were booted from their jobs—three were working in hospitals, and the fourth had a job that required flying. So, as a family, we started talking about where in the world we should move to. The BC-boy in our group threw out, “Why don’t we just go to BC? And if ever we need to, we could hide out in the mountains —just like the Taliban,” he joked. But the idea stuck: same country, same language, and one of us was already familiar with the area. When he mentioned how folks in nearby Winlaw had rallied to prevent a cell tower from going up, I thought, “These are my kind of people!” And here we are, with ‘Winlaw’ now part of my address.

Being mobile was key. We ended the 49-year-old family business, Centaur Riding School, then the farm was sold, Gen and Rob’s house, and finally started looking for the next chapter.

We’ll officially move to The Gully Farm in the spring, but first, we need to prep the place with safe housing and fencing for the horses. Danika and Oleh’s “Mustard Palace” needs a few tweaks before they settle in, and my mother and I are having a modular home built to arrive by May. I’ve spent enough years living through renovations, so getting a modular was non-negotiable for me

.

The only downside, and a sad one, is that Gen, Rob, Matteo, and Felix are staying back in Ontario (Gen’s not a fan of bears, to say the least). But, hey, it’s all part of the adventure, and I am still hoping that we will all be re-united someday.