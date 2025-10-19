I read The Winds of War by Herman Wouk years ago and loved it. I decided to pick it up again, and I’m glad I did. Yesterday I was struck by how much it echoes what we’re living through today. Wouk’s description of Hitler’s rise - the manipulation, the emotional sway, and the willingness of ordinary people to look away - feels disturbingly familiar. The methods are subtler now, but the patterns remain: leaders persuade, hide reality behind a show, and a population too trusting for its own good.

In 1939, people couldn’t see they were standing at the edge of war. Today, Canadians face a quieter version of the same danger - policies that don’t add up, leaders who talk in circles instead of giving straight answers, and a creeping sense that decisions are being made elsewhere. What’s unfolding under Mark Carney’s government feels less like leadership and more like management - management of perception and narrative, leading to decline.

Then & Now: From 1939 Germany to Today’s Canada

In Chapter 16 Herman Wouk captures a moment when the German people were overjoyed, convinced they had been saved. The country looked clean and strong again. Hitler’s image was everywhere - smiling children and well-fed families, and lots of parades.

They believed they had been rescued from chaos by a man who promised unity and greatness. “He has restored our pride,” they said. And in that pride, they stopped seeing.

But as Wouk shows through the eyes of visiting Americans, the happiness felt manufactured. People held back in what they said, and their smiles were practiced. Fear and propaganda lay just beneath the surface, controlling the country.

Hitler understood this psychology. He didn’t appeal to reason; he spoke to emotion. He gave people what they wanted to hear, and what they wanted to feel. He flattered them as “the chosen people,” even as he viewed them with contempt, manipulating their fears like an orchestra of obedience.

Fast-Forward to Canada, 2025

Many people are following along without questioning, yet the similarities to history are striking.

We have laws and policies that make little sense, wrapped in virtuous language. Canadians are being steered toward financial strain, even homelessness, while leaders hide the damage behind claims about “safety,” “equity,” or “building for the future.”

And, as in 1939 Germany, many people believe it - because it feels comforting to do so.

Examples of the Disconnect

1. The Debt Spiral

Canada’s combined federal and provincial debt now exceeds $2.3 trillion. We’re told this is “investing in Canadians’ future,” yet interest payments climb, taxes rise, and inflation quietly erodes savings. Prosperity here is an illusion built on credit.

2. Net-Zero and Carbon Markets

Branded as “saving the planet,” these policies channel billions through opaque green-finance programs and carbon-credit funds. Ordinary Canadians pay higher costs for heat, food and fuel while investors benefit.

3. Bills C-11 and C-18

Laws framed as “protecting Canadian culture” give bureaucrats new control over what Canadians see and share online. It’s less about culture than control.

4. Expanding Emergency and Data Powers

From digital IDs to centralized health databases, new programs are presented as “convenient” and secure but concentrate personal information and decision-making power in government hands.

Each initiative comes gift-wrapped in virtue, quietly chipping away at freedom, local control, and transparency.

The Invisible Bullets of Today

Even in Germany, when real bullets were already flying, many people couldn’t see that they were living through the early stages of war. They went to work, raised children, and tried to believe life was still normal. Human beings have a powerful ability to shut out what they sense is true - to choose the comfort of the known over the fear of the unknown. Clinging to routine feels safer than facing the ground shifting beneath you. Denial can masquerade as optimism, and in times of crisis, that comfort becomes its own trap.

Today, it’s harder to see - not because the threat is smaller, but because it’s invisible. The bullets have been replaced by manipulated truth, economic control, and emotional fatigue. No bombs fall, yet citizens are worn down by fear, confusion, and financial pressure.

This is what makes our era more dangerous in some ways than 1939. Power no longer announces itself with tanks or banners; it hides in policy, debt, and digital systems most people barely notice. And as in Wouk’s Germany, too many still trust that someone, somewhere, is steering us in the right direction - even as that direction feels less and less like our own.

The Pattern Is Familiar

Wouk’s Germany wasn’t full of villains - it was full of people who wanted to believe. They wanted to think their leader loved them. They trusted him. But when truth becomes a threat, power has already gone too far.

Canada is not 1939 Germany, but the psychological pattern is the same. When governments distract with emotion instead of logic, when catch-phrases replace substance, and when citizens stop questioning, the slide begins, under banners of progress, and comfort, … and safety.

Summary

Herman Wouk’s Winds of War, Chapter 16, is more than history - it’s a mirror. Germany in 1939 fell under the spell of a leader who spoke to emotion, not reason, and the people chose comfort over truth.

Today, Canada faces a subtler version of the same blindness. We’re governed by slogans, staged empathy, and carefully managed appearances. Mark Carney talks tough - “elbows up,” as he likes to say - but when it comes to action, the promises vanish. During the campaign he warned that Canada was “in crisis” and that only bold reform could save us; yet once in power, the government took an extended break, offered no budget, and left the country drifting.

Meanwhile, the lines between his public role and private interests blur. The same man shaping our economic future still profits from corporate networks and funds that gain from the climate and finance policies he champions. It’s the polished face of a deeper problem: leadership built on performance, not principle.

Wouk’s warning echoes clearly. The Germans of 1939 followed a man who told them what they wanted to hear. Canadians today are offered a gentler version of the same illusion - reassuring words while the foundations quietly shift. Questioning and awareness remain the only real defences against following the crowd into harm, whether the banners are red, green, branded “net-zero,” or a rainbow of colours.

