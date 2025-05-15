It’s official: The RDCK Board has voted unanimously that no ostriches will be accepted at any landfill in the RDCK without proper testing first.

This is a huge win — for transparency, for humane treatment, and for the integrity of local decision-making.

And it only happened because you showed up.

Over 400 people attended the meeting — in person and on Zoom — and many more wrote emails, made phone calls, and spoke up. Your respectful, informed pressure made all the difference. This kind of turnout mattered. It showed the Directors that this community is engaged, aware, and unwilling to let 400 ostriches be buried silently, without answers.

To the 20 RDCK Directors: thank you. Your willingness to pause, listen, and act with integrity is deeply appreciated. You’ve earned trust today by standing united on this issue and committing to due diligence before action. That kind of leadership deserves real recognition.

We’ve proven that collective action works. That rural residents care deeply about ethics, science, and good governance.

But we’re not done yet.

Now, we stay vigilant — watching to ensure that any testing conducted is credible, independent, and humane. It’s not just about if they test — it’s about how they test, and who they’re accountable to when they do.

This is a milestone. Let’s mark it with gratitude — and keep going with eyes open.

Because what happened this week proves it:

When the community shows up, leadership listens.

This is a proud moment for the Kootenay’s.

Send a Thank You Letter to RDCK - https://saveourostriches.com/take-action/

