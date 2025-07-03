In the early 1980s, long before Ontario required licenses for paralegals, Jane Scharf began doing what most wouldn’t— she worked independently and without charge for individuals who couldn’t afford legal representation. What she offered was something rarer: razor-sharp legal logic and a backbone that wouldn’t bend.

Her early legal work included direct intervention and appeals for:

Ontario Works recipients (welfare services)

ODSP recipients (disability support)

WSIB claimants (workers’ compensation)

Private insurance claimants (denial of benefits)

No government safety net nor legal clinic could match her 95% success rate on appeals. She didn’t advertise; people came to her because she got results. To Jane, it was never about credentials. It was about right and wrong. And she had little patience for a system that punished people for being poor, injured, or dependent.

Eventually, years later, a paralegal licence was obtained.

“Justice must be for everyone—or it’s justice for no one.”

– Jane Scharf

LeBreton Flats: A Tent City that Changed the Law

In 1989, welfare rules changed in a quiet, bureaucratic way. They called it “conditional entitlement.” Jane called it what it was: illegal. And she wouldn’t let it pass quietly.

She organized a two-month tent city protest at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa. This wasn’t just a protest—it was civil disobedience with purpose. She lived there. Fought there. Got arrested. But was never convicted.

The pressure worked. The City of Ottawa backed down. The rules changed. The most vulnerable got their rights back. And Jane proved—again—that you don’t need a title to win a fight. You just need the guts to show up and not back down.

A Mother’s War for Inclusion

When her daughter, born severely hearing-impaired, started school in the early 1990s, Jane encountered a different kind of injustice—one that cut close to the bone. The school board refused to place her daughter in a regular classroom, insisting she attend the Kingston School for the Deaf—a place that didn’t even teach verbal communication.

Jane didn’t just write a letter. She led a sit-in at the Ministry of Education’s Ottawa office and got arrested—again. This time, she spent 28 days in jail before a judge intervened.

“The criminal justice system is not the place for school boards to settle conflicts with parents,” the judge said. “I want this woman released immediately.”

She walked out. Her daughter went on to become the first student in Ontario to receive full classroom modifications for hearing impairment. She graduated with honours and earned a college certificate in architecture. That’s what happens when Jane Scharf takes something personally.

A Hunger Strike that Changed Policy

By 2001, Jane had her eyes on another form of abuse: to expose the use of physical restraints as punishment in Ontario group homes. She launched a public hunger strike on Rideau Street in Ottawa.

Her stand led to province-wide changes: a ban on restraint-based discipline and reforms in how child care homes were regulated. Once again, Jane proved that the most stubborn protester in the room could change the rules for everyone.

Homeless by Choice—To Expose a Cruelty

Jane undertook one of her most intense campaigns in 2003. The Ontario Harris government’s treatment of youth aged 16–18—many of whom were expelled from Children’s Aid care and left without support, income, or housing—was deeply troubling. These homeless youth were denied welfare and found themselves with nowhere to live. The Safe Streets Act criminalized panhandling, leading to police arrests for ticket defaults.

Jane responded by giving up her apartment and living homeless with the youth for four months—not because she had to, but because she refused to let the province pretend youth homelessness was an accident. She slept under the Terry Fox underpass in Ottawa, sharing cardboard, eating what they ate.

She launched the Homeless Action Strike and established a tent city outside City Hall. She was criminally charged multiple times, spent 39 days in jail being denied bail. Ultimately, she beat all charges.

The fallout? A Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness. Restored income supports. Changes to police policy. And dozens of kids who knew someone had their back.

Running for Office—Not for Power, but for Truth

In 2003 and again in 2006, Jane ran for Mayor of Ottawa—not to win, but to be heard. Her campaigns pulled no punches: she denounced the criminalization of poverty, demanded participatory democracy, and proposed reforms in law enforcement, housing, and municipal governance.

Many took notice—especially the growing number of Canadians tired of being ignored.

Bridging the Years—Consistently on the Front Lines

After her mayoral runs, Jane didn’t disappear—she just kept doing what she’d always done: working behind the scenes, defending the marginalized, and taking on cases most people wouldn’t touch. From legal advocacy to policy reform, her focus never wavered. She stayed out of the spotlight, sometimes, but never out of the fight.

Many people today have come to know Jane through her work during the COVID years. But the truth is, she had already spent decades building the knowledge, experience, and backbone that made her a force during the lockdown era.

Challenging COVID Overreach—One Case at a Time

When COVID mandates rolled out in 2020, Jane Scharf immediately recognized a deeper problem: the use of emergency powers to trample basic rights. She began helping people push back—supporting workers and parents denied medical exemptions, contesting fines, and standing with protesters from the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

This was legal resistance—armed not with slogans, but with the Canadian Bill of Rights. That long-overlooked statute became her tool of choice. Jane offered strategic guidance, drafted court filings, and invoked common law protections rooted in due process and personal liberty.

Her message is clear:

“The Charter gives rights with strings attached. The Bill of Rights gives rights with no exceptions. That’s the difference between government privilege and real liberty.”

– Jane Scharf

Across Canada, others followed her lead—asserting their rights with the Bill of Rights, often with just one question:

“Am I being detained?”

In 2021, independent political candidate Vee Gandhi was held up by border agents under vague “public health” authority. Gandhi called Jane. Her advice:

“Ask them: ‘Am I being detained?’”

When the agents said no, she told him to get in his car and drive away. He did—without incident, without ticket, without follow-up.

Jane’s voice helped turn a quiet legal principle into a national awakening.

Rally at Dundas Square, Toronto 2021

Reviving the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Grand Jury

Jane considers her most important discovery is not something new, but something forgotten: the Canadian Bill of Rights—a binding federal statute passed in 1960 that cannot be overridden like the Charter can.

She now educates Canadians on their non-derogable rights, including:

Due process

Property ownership

A fair hearing

Protection from arbitrary state power

Unlike the Charter—where Section 1 allows government override—the Bill of Rights guarantees unconditional legal protections.

She’s written two foundational essays:

Jane also launched a national campaign to revive the grand jury—a common-law, citizen-led mechanism for holding public institutions accountable. Over 257,000 people have viewed the campaign. It’s a call for civic power to return where it belongs: to the people.

“The grand jury is a common law–based civil liberty. It has not been repealed. It cannot be repealed. It’s citizen oversight—exactly what our system needs.”

– Jane Scharf

More information is available on her website, and weekly Zoom meetings are held on the topic.

As well, here is a short write-up about someone’s experience doing self-representation in court using the Canadian Bill Of Rights, successfully.

Letters That Changed Enforcement Policy

In early 2021, Jane faxed a letter to every police chief and commissioner in Ontario, asking whether they would enforce provincial stay-at-home orders that violated the Canadian Bill of Rights.

Her demand: show the lawful authority for overriding rights that cannot be suspended.

The responses were revealing:

Peel Police said they would not enforce the orders.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki agreed it was outside their jurisdiction.

OPP tried to justify it under the Charter, sidestepping the CBOR

But within days, municipal police forces across Ontario announced they would no longer enforce the lockdown orders. Jane’s letter campaign worked.

Exposing Hidden Tyranny in the GAI Bill

In 2023, a federal bill tied to Guaranteed Annual Income (GAI) quietly proposed giving the Prime Minister unchecked authority to impose conditions on public benefits. Jane saw the danger immediately: a blank cheque for coercion.

She wrote a public letter to every MP and Senator—demanding answers, exposing the risk of forced compliance for access to pensions, disability payments, or basic support. The letter also asked each official to declare any affiliation with the World Economic Forum, a bold move that struck a nerve with the public.

The letter went viral. Grassroots groups mobilized. Parliament acknowledged the “unprecedented reaction from the public.” The bill died in committee, and efforts to revive it have since stalled.

The Legal Work Doesn’t Stop

Jane continues to provide legal guidance, research, and filings across Canada. Highlights include:

Helping overturn a mask conviction in Quebec

Supporting Freedom Convoy defendants , including J.P. Ayotte ("the hot tub guy") in his fight for a constitutional jury trial

Assisting residents of Hanna, Alberta , in blocking a solar farm imposed without consent

Backing a woman in Ottawa whose water was shut off for refusing a smart meter. Jane helped file for judicial review and a constitutional challenge on the grounds of privacy, health, and property rights. An interim order restored the woman’s water while the case proceeds. Its outcome could set a national precedent.

Dominion Restoration Project

To challenge creeping authoritarianism, Jane launched the Dominion Restoration Project, with three key aims:

Reassert the supremacy of the people over Parliament

Educate Canadians on their full legal rights

Use lawful tools—legal challenges, petitions, and grand jury revival—to hold institutions accountable

Defending Parliament from a Quiet Power Grab

In September 2024, Jane Scharf led a critical public awareness campaign exposing a coordinated move by all major party leaders to abdicate Parliament’s ultimate constitutional authority to the courts. Though not framed as a formal bill, this quiet power shift was being promoted through procedural changes and narrative pressure, with full backing from party leadership and enforced by party whips.

Her campaign, along with the dissent of several Conservative MPs, helped defeat the effort. A Supreme Court ruling soon followed, affirming that if the court ever attains this ultimate authority, it would have a chilling effect on our democracy.

But Jane warns that a new strategy is now underway: the use of administrative agencies, such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), to sidestep both Parliament and the courts. In the Universal Ostrich Farms case, the CFIA acted:

Without court oversight

Without appeal

Without due process

Jane sees this shift toward administrative supremacy as the next constitutional crisis—and is calling on Canadians to stand firm once again in defence of due process, legal rights, and the supremacy of Parliament.

Intervention in the Federal Court of Appeal (Ongoing)

Jane is leading a five-member citizen intervention in the Federal Court of Appeal case Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. CFIA, challenging the CFIA’s intent of destroying 400 healthy birds—done without court approval, independent testing, or any avenue of appeal.

Her intervention raises violations under the Canadian Bill of Rights:

Section 1(a) : Right to due process and property

Section 2(e) : Right to a fair hearing

Section 3: Obligation of courts to refuse to apply laws that violate fundamental rights

The goal: to affirm that no agency is above the law—and that the Canadian Bill of Rights still rules.

More information on this action can be found here. As well a petition, which will be used to back up the intervention, can be signed here.

Always Optimistic – Message of Hope

Jane Scharf’s Message to You

To everyone who’s losing hope—please read this:

For generations, a small global elite has ruled through fear, deception, and control. They used the media to shape our thoughts, the courts to suppress dissent, the economy to keep us dependent. They divided us, intimidated us, and told us we were powerless.

But now their tools are breaking.

People are waking up. They’re rejecting the lies. They’re questioning authority. They’re remembering who they are.

The media no longer has the last word. The legal system is being challenged by ordinary people. Centralized control over money, food, and speech is slipping—because we’re building alternatives they can’t touch. Parallel systems are forming. Communities are uniting. And the spell is breaking.

Yes, ‘they’ are pushing harder now. Yes, the censorship is worse. But that’s not strength—it’s desperation. They’re scared of you. Of all of us. Because the one thing they cannot stop is a population that sees clearly, stands together, and refuses to kneel.

This is not the end of the world. It’s the end of their world—the one built on lies, manipulation, and stolen power.

So don’t give up. Don’t pull back. This is the moment we were made for.

The system is crumbling—because you are rising.

And I believe we’re going to win.

“They’re losing control because Canadians are remembering who they are.”

– Jane Scharf

Legacy: The Woman You Want Beside You in a Fight

Jane Scharf can be hard to work with. She’ll interrupt. She’ll talk over you. She’ll challenge you. She’ll refuse to sugar-coat. She’s been called bossy, difficult, unbending.

But here’s what else she is: principled, relentless, and unapologetically committed to the truth. If she’s wrong, she’ll own it and adjust—but don’t expect her to cave easily. She’s spent over 50 years in the trenches—fighting for the poor, the disabled, the overcharged, the wrongly accused. She’s won legal reforms. She’s changed policies. She’s helped ordinary Canadians understand the legal rights they already have.

Now, for daring to question why Canadians keep clinging to the Charter—even with questionable results—she’s become a target. She’s raised the uncomfortable truth: if people have been shown the Canadian Bill of Rights and still refuse to use it, is it ignorance… or something more deliberate? That’s when the idea of controlled opposition stops sounding like a theory and starts to make sense.

Many first became involved in the freedom movement in 2020—or later, in 2022 during the convoy. Jane’s been at this for five decades. If she says something you disagree with—or says it bluntly (‘diplomacy’ is not in her dictionary)—maybe don’t write her off. Maybe stop. And take a closer look. Give it a think.

Recently, some videos mocking her were circulated widely—set up purely for public ridicule and to ‘get back at her’. Hundreds of loud voices joining in, hurling insults, gleefully cheering from the cheap seats like it’s the Roman Colosseum. Many without a shred of background in activism or legal knowledge. Most have never been in the trenches. ... She has.

While they were sitting back, Jane was helping people that any of us could have helped—but didn’t. She was filling out forms for the evicted, showing up in court for the voiceless, defending the powerless when no one else would. Neither you, nor I. … Guess where she has been these past 2 weeks? Helping the 71-year-old farmer who has been jailed for 5 weeks without due cause. He had been jailed for 3 weeks before Jane found out about him – and in that time no one had stepped up. She has.

She’s not everyone’s cup of tea—and that’s exactly the point. The very traits that make her challenging in everyday settings—tenacity, bluntness, and refusal to back down are the ones that make her unstoppable in a fight. When the system comes for you, you don’t want agreeable—you want relentless. You want someone like Jane—battle-tested, unafraid, and already fighting.

That’s who Jane Scharf is:

Against Injustice. For the People. Always.

#wegotthis

